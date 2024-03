Conference Website is www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/csa/conference The annual Conference on Addiction, Recovery, and Families takes place on Thursday, April 4th (8:00 am - 4:00 pm) and Friday, April 5th (8:00 am - 11:45 am). For more information, contact Ann Marie Casiraghi by email at ann.m.casiraghi@ttu.edu or by phone at 806.834.2789.