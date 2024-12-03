|
The Department of Petroleum Engineering is hiring an Academic Administrative Coordinator. Come to work in a great office with great people. Provide office services by implementing administrative systems, and procedures. Monitors administrative projects for faculty and staff in the assigned academic area. Duties include working closely with graduate advisor and students. To apply http://tinyurl.com/yc552j8u.
|Posted:
3/12/2024
Originator:
Ronda Brewer
Email:
Ronda.Brewer@ttu.edu
Department:
Petroleum Engineering
