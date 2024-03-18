YOU to try something new! From mountain biking, day hikes, backpacking, and canoeing, Outdoor Pursuits has student led trips for you to try out! Explore local gems, like Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Buffalo Springs Lake, and Caprock Canyons Rails to Trails. Feeling adventurous? Check out our overnight treks to the White Mountains of New Mexico, Guadalupe Peak National Park, or the Davis Mountains and Balmorhea Pool. These trips require various experience levels, but most are beginner friendly! Transportation, gear, and food (overnight trips only) are included in the cost of registration. University Recreation Outdoor Pursuits wantsto try something new! From mountain biking, day hikes, backpacking, and canoeing, Outdoor Pursuits has student led trips for you to try out! Explore local gems, like Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Buffalo Springs Lake, and Caprock Canyons Rails to Trails. Feeling adventurous? Check out our overnight treks to the White Mountains of New Mexico, Guadalupe Peak National Park, or the Davis Mountains and Balmorhea Pool. These trips require various experience levels, but most are beginner friendly! Transportation, gear, and food (overnight trips only) are included in the cost of registration.

Come to the Outdoor Pursuits Center (outside the North entrance of Rec Center) or register online at https://register.urec.ttu.edu/program?classificationId=00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000026001 . Trips open to TTU students only. Posted:

3/18/2024



Originator:

Shelby Langdon



Email:

slangdon@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

