With the weather warming up, Outdoor Pursuits want to help you get outside! We have camping gear like sleeping bags and tents to help you be comfortable at camp. Looking to adventure for the day? We have bikes, hammocks, disc golf discs, and watercraft to help you enjoy some local spots! Want to take a trip but not sure where to get started? Our staff are happy to help you plan your trip and provide you with the gear you need to have an enjoyable experience.

Visit the Outdoor Pursuits Center for more information and to get your gear! Rentals available to TTU students and URec members only. Posted:

3/20/2024



Originator:

Shelby Langdon



Email:

slangdon@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





