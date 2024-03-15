Polls open at 12:00am on March 19, 2024, for the 2024-25 Student Government Association Run-Off Election for approximately 24 hours, and they will close March 19, 2024, at 11:59pm. I encourage you to visit the link below and cast your vote for the students who will be representing you next year in 2024-25, when the polls open. The candidates competing for External Vice have been published in the Daily Toreador. Their ballot statements may also be found on the SGA website for you to review before voting. Please keep in mind once you submit your vote it cannot be changed. Your voice is critical on campus and your decisions will ensure that voice is heard. Please vote, www.ttu.edu/vote/

