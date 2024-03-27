On Thursday, April 4, 2024, the Length of Service Awards Celebration will be honoring employees who have dedicated 10 or more years of service to Texas Tech University.

The celebration will be held at 2 p.m. in the Red Raider Ballroom in the SUB.

If you will be honored for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, or 55 years of service at the Length of Service Awards Celebration held April 4, 2024 Please RSVP to confirm your attendance by March 30, 2024. All honorees received an electronic invitation to RSVP