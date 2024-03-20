What is Pressbooks?

Pressbooks is a user-friendly and versatile online book publishing platform. It allows users to create, edit and publish professional-quality digital and print books. Whether you are working on research publications, textbooks or other educational materials, Pressbooks streamlines the process, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced authors.

This training session is open to all users on hosted Pressbooks networks and is designed for users who have some familiarity with Pressbooks and are ready to engage in more complex activities, like adding interactive elements or integrating Pressbooks with supported third-party tools. A more detailed description of webinar topics can be found in our guide:

