The STEM & Leaf Corps is a volunteer-based, community service, education-oriented, and 501(c)(3) non-profit student organization that is focused on helping students reach their academic potential!





We are looking for a small team (about 2-4 people) of marketing majors looking to gain experience to help spread the word about our mission as a non-profit student organization. This includes engaging and outreach efforts with high schools to promote our Special Topics Program to prospective mentors and students!





If you are looking for more information about our program, visit our website at stemleafcorps.com





If you are interested in working with us, please reach out to us at stemleaf.corps@gmail.com





STEM & Leaf Corps is part of the Student Government Association, which is a registered student organization at Texas Tech Univeristy.