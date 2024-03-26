Every year the Operations Division asks for feedback form the Texas Tech community as part of the Gordian Sightlines Customer Satisfaction survey. We need your input regarding campus conditions and your overall experiences with our services and performance. This survey allows us to benchmark Operations Division services against peer institutions and is separate from the Campus Strategic Alignment project data being gathered and analyzed by DumontJanks.

Click here to begin . This survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. The survey will be available until March 29th.

Thank you for your help and for taking the time to share your thoughts and impressions. Your input is invaluable as we work to continuously improve our service to campus. Posted:

3/26/2024



Originator:

Joann Wright



Email:

joann.wright@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





