Get ready for a day packed with excitement! Join us for a fun-filled event featuring puppy petting, thrilling competitions, and delicious pizza. Simply take the Career Test survey by Universum, screenshot the confirmation window, and that's your ticket for entry! Dive into volleyball, basketball, hula hoop, and more competitions, with prizes for all winners. Or, cuddle up with the sweetest pups and savor a slice of pizza—whichever suits your vibe! This event is exclusive to undergraduate students and is not to be missed.

But that's not all. We're giving you a chance to win big prizes! Simply send a screenshot of your confirmation window to Lauren Swanson - (lauren.swanson@ttu.edu) - and use your TTU email address, with "Universum" in the subject line, to enter the contest. Only one entry per student.

Even if you don't win this prize, your name will still be entered in the pool for future prizes, so the sooner you complete the survey, the greater your chances of winning will be!

PLUS, unlock the chance to win one of 40 online vouchers worth $50 - thanks to the CareerTest by Universum team! Ready to begin?

Career Test Survey: https://careertest.universumglobal.com/s/24texastech

There are too many chances to win to miss this opportunity!