André Ramos-Woodard: BLACK SNAFU + what it’s like to feel

Artist's Lecture - Art Building B-01

Tuesday, March 19th, 6-7 PM

Join the School of Art for an artist’s talk from André Ramos-Woodard who will be going over their photographic series BLACK SNAFU and what it’s like to feel. This event is free and open to the public.

Raised in the Southern states of Tennessee and Texas, André Ramos-Woodard (he/they) is a photo-based artist who uses their work to emphasize the experiences of the marginalized communities while accenting the repercussions of contemporary and historical discrimination. His art conveys ideas of communal and personal identity, influenced by their direct experience with life as a queer African American. Focusing on Black liberation, queer justice, and the reality of mental health, he aspires for his art to help bring power to the people.

Presented by Landmark Arts in the TTU School of Art.

