The Undergraduate Writing Center is looking for a logo of its own. We are excited to see your best idea(s). Entries are accepted from Feb 12 – March 22. First place wins a Stanley cup and TTU blanket! The competition is open to all current TTU students. We have prizes for the top three entries. For more information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/uwc/undergraduate/logocompetition.php.
3/18/2024
Charity Pihlaja
Charity.Pihlaja@ttu.edu
Writing Centers of TTU
