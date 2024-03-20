First place wins a Stanley cup and TTU blanket ! The competition is open to all current TTU students. We have prizes for the top three entries. For more information, visit The Undergraduate Writing Center is looking for a logo of its own. We are excited to see your best idea(s). Entries are accepted from Feb 12 – March 22.! The competition is open to all current TTU students. We have prizes for the top three entries. For more information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/uwc/undergraduate/logocompetition.php Posted:

3/20/2024



Originator:

Charity Pihlaja



Email:

Charity.Pihlaja@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU





Categories

Departmental

