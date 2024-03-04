TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Calling Creative Writers - Virtual Open Mic Night!
Psi Delta, Texas Tech's chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society, is hosting a virtual open mic on April 3rd at 4:00 p.m. Come and share original flash fiction, poetry, or short excerpts of longer works. This is a great way to share your work and get to hear others read their own pieces. Each reading will take around 3 minutes followed by a 2-minute Q&A with the audience. Even if you don't want to share a piece, still feel free to attend this fun event! 
Please sign up here: Sign up for Psi Delta’s Open Mic Night.docx
Zoom link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92224870468

Questions? Contact: Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu  
3/18/2024

Baylie Jett Mills

Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/3/2024

Zoom link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92224870468

