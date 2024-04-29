The FREE Late-Nite Pancakes will be available at The Fresh Plate at Wall/Gates & The Market at Stangel/Murdough on Wednesday, May 1st at 10 pm to wish students good luck on finals! Feed Your Inner Red Raider and have a great rest of the semester!







