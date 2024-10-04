The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple online educational event on Wednesday, April 10, 2pm – 4pm (CT). TTU has built a strong and strategic partnership with Apple, offering the TTU community education pricing on Mac computers, Apple software, and select accessories.

Professionals from Apple will update the TTU community on the following topics:

Recap of Apple Products

Apple Vision Pro

Training Update

Resources for New Mac Users

Engage with Apple: Questions & Answers

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 10 Time: 2pm – 4pm (CT)

2pm – 4pm (CT) Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Teams access information.





Note on Apple Purchases: The TTU Community may now make these purchases through our Campus Bookstore, by visiting https://www.depts.ttu.edu/bookstore/ or stopping by the store at the Student Union Building. Apple generously extends this discount to the TTU Community for personal purchases on items such as iPads, Apple Watches, and iPhones, allowing for customization and personalization.