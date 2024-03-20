SACNAS is an organization that works to promote diversity within STEM and seeks to connect diverse students to the resources that they need, such as research conferences and mentorships, to pursue their dreams within higher education. Learn more about SACNAS here

SACNAS chapters are a source of community and a powerful peer network that increase the visibility of minority scientists at the local and national level. The TTU SACNAS Chapter is looking to recruit members interested in undergraduate research, community engagement and outreach opportunities!

Our next general meeting is Wednesday, March 27th at 4:30pm at TTUHSC, where we will have a tour of the school and labs! There will be food served. Let us know if you're interested using this form!

3/20/2024



Originator:

Rose Marie Tijerina



Email:

Rose-Marie.Tijerina@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization

