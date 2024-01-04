The Mortar Board Forum Chapter is offering a prestigious award for first year students and a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving Sophomore/Transfer.
Sophomore/Transfer Scholarship: https://forms.office.com/r/2X1neB3QvB
This scholarship aims to benefit second-year and transfer students at Texas Tech based on leadership, scholarship, and community involvement.
Requirements & Information:
- Must be a second-year student or transfer student
- Recipient will be selected by the Mortar Board Scholarship Committee
- This scholarship is worth $1,000 and will be applied to the 2024 Fall semester
Top First Year Awards: https://forms.office.com/r/VA0MeK0isD
These awards are for first-year students and/or first-year Texas Tech Transfers who have exemplified scholarship, leadership, and service while at Texas Tech University.
Requirements & Information:
- Must be a first year student
- Recipients will be selected by the Mortar Board Scholarship Committee.
For any questions, please reach out to Taylor Limbaugh via email at taylor.limbaugh@ttu.edu
Mortar Board is a recognized student organization at Texas Tech University.