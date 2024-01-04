TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Mortar Board Top First Year Awards and Sophomore/Transfer Scholarship
The Mortar Board Forum Chapter is offering a prestigious award for first year students and a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving Sophomore/Transfer. 

Sophomore/Transfer Scholarship: https://forms.office.com/r/2X1neB3QvB
This scholarship aims to benefit second-year and transfer students at Texas Tech based on leadership, scholarship, and community involvement.
 
Requirements & Information:
   - Must be a second-year student or transfer student
   - Recipient will be selected by the Mortar Board Scholarship Committee
   - This scholarship is worth $1,000 and will be applied to the 2024 Fall semester
 
Top First Year Awards: https://forms.office.com/r/VA0MeK0isD
These awards are for first-year students and/or first-year Texas Tech Transfers who have exemplified scholarship, leadership, and service while at Texas Tech University.
 
Requirements & Information:
   - Must be a first year student
   - Recipients will be selected by the Mortar Board Scholarship Committee.

For any questions, please reach out to Taylor Limbaugh via email at taylor.limbaugh@ttu.edu

Mortar Board is a recognized student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
3/21/2024

Originator:
Taylor Limbaugh

Email:
Taylor.Limbaugh@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 4/1/2024

Location:
Links in description and on TTU Mortar Board Forum Chapter website.

