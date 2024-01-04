The Mortar Board Forum Chapter is offering a prestigious award for first year students and a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving Sophomore/Transfer.





Sophomore/Transfer Scholarship: https://forms.office.com/r/2X1neB3QvB

This scholarship aims to benefit second-year and transfer students at Texas Tech based on leadership, scholarship, and community involvement.

Requirements & Information:

- Must be a second-year student or transfer student

- Recipient will be selected by the Mortar Board Scholarship Committee

- This scholarship is worth $1,000 and will be applied to the 2024 Fall semester

Top First Year Awards: https://forms.office.com/r/VA0MeK0isD

These awards are for first-year students and/or first-year Texas Tech Transfers who have exemplified scholarship, leadership, and service while at Texas Tech University.

Requirements & Information:

- Must be a first year student

- Recipients will be selected by the Mortar Board Scholarship Committee.





For any questions, please reach out to Taylor Limbaugh via email at taylor.limbaugh@ttu.edu





Mortar Board is a recognized student organization at Texas Tech University.