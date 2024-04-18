10th Lubbock Lights - Angela Strehl i / The First Lady of Texas Blues





WHAT: The annual Lubbock Lights festival celebrates the musical heritage of the South Plains by highlighting singer-songwriters from our region. The honored musicians consider themselves greatly influenced by the musical traditions of West Texas and look at their musical predecessors such as Buddy Holly and Mac Davis to locate their roots and transport their heritage to today’s times. Lubbock-born Angela Strehli is the perfect singer-songwriter to continue our festival and celebrate its 10th anniversary. The First Lady of Texas Blues is an avid blues historian who helped build the Austin blues scene of the 1980’s by helping manage the legendary Antone’s club and record label. Listen to her new album Ace of Blues and other, well-known blues songs on the Allen Theatre stage on the TTU campus!

WHEN: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM (no intermission)

WHERE: Allen Theatre, Student Union Bldg on the Texas Tech campus, 1502 Akron Ave, Lubbock, TX 79409.

TIX: $23 general admission at www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu; free for students with a valid TTU ID (claim your tickets at the SUB east info desk M-Fr 8-5)

PARKING: Parking is free in the immediate vicinity for the event. We greatly appreciate University Parking Services for their consideration of our patrons in agreeing to provide complimentary parking preceding our events. Parking lots that are available for complimentary use are R03 (the Library lot), R11 (the Band lot), R07 (the Administration Building lot), and R13 (the Visitor lot).

Lubbock-born & raised blues singer and composer Angela Strehli has often been called the “first lady of Texas blues”. An avid student of the blues and a blues historian, she helped build the Austin blues scene in the 1980's with club owner Clifford Antone, Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughan, Kim Wilson and others. In addition to her own performing career she was devoted to helping manage the legendary Antone's club and record label. She produced her own records and also recorded with Stevie Ray Vaughan, Marcia Ball, Lou Ann Barton, and in more recent years Elvin Bishop, Tommy Castro, Joe Louis Walker, just to name a few. Strehli, now based in Marin County California, is back with her first solo album Ace of Blues since 2005. In November 2022 New West Records relaunched the legendary Antone's Record Label (1987-2006) with Angela as their flagship artist.

“Angela Strehli has a voice as big as Texas. She deserves to have her likeness carved on the face of the biggest hill in the Lone Star State, Mount Rushmore-style, as a tribute to her musical prowess.”

-No Depression Magazine

“Ace of Blues confirms the Lubbock native hasn't lost her touch...the music here serves as satisfying comfort food for blues lovers and clearly attests to the fact that Angela Strehli can still deliver the goods...C.O.D.”

-The Austin Chronicle