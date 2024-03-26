Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents FRONTIER FEST 2024, a week-long festival showcasing adventurous, new works created by Texas Tech theatre and dance students.

Performances will be held April 2-7 in the Theatre & Dance Complex located at 2812 18th St.

Tuesday, April 2

7:00pm | "A Sacred Exchange" by Tamar Neumann

9:30pm | Oral Storytelling by Tali Russell





Wednesday, April 3

7:00pm | "A Sacred Exchange" by Tamar Neumann

9:30pm | Devised Performance by Amanda Baschnagel





Thursday, April 4

7:00pm | "A Better Place in the DSA" by Jada Campbell





Friday, April 5

7:00pm | "A Better Place in the DSA" by Jada Campbell

9:30pm | Humor Us! Improv Performance





Saturday, April 6

1:00pm | 10-Minute Plays + Dance

3:00pm | 10-Minute Plays with ASL Interpretation

7:00pm | "Purple Car" by Benjamin Stanford





Sunday, April 7

1:00pm | 10-Minute Plays with ASL Interpretation

3:00pm | 10-Minute Plays + Dance

7:00pm | "Purple Car" by Benjamin Stanford

Admission is free to all events, but you can reserve your seat in advance at the Maedgen Theatre Box Office by email or phone (806.742.3603).

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.