Join us in experiencing the richness of the traditional Persian New Year!

The Persian Student Association of Texas Tech University (PSA) cordially invites you to partake in the splendid celebration of Nowruz, scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Together, we will embrace this time-honored tradition with warmth, music, dancing, and authentic Iranian cuisine as we pay homage to the ancient ritual of Nowruz. Your presence will undoubtedly elevate this gathering into one of the most memorable events of the year.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Please be advised that registration is necessary.





The Persian Student Association is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.

Please register to participate in this celebration through the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQ7zRnDozx9ScVX2e4QZuXF-ABltYFwQsY_k8mTPf4F3QK6g/viewform