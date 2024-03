Drop off donations for the feminine product drive at the Student Enrichment Center (2533 15th St.). Highest donor takes home an Under Armour backpack!! DM donation pics to @ttusilc on Instagram to enter to win now until 3/26! Posted:

3/20/2024



Elizabeth Payton



elpayton@ttu.edu



