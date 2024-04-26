Leadership 3.0 is designed with an interactive format to train leaders to develop comprehensive job postings paired with strong interview skills to attract and hire the best candidates for their positions.

Techniques for Motivation-Based Interviewing will be taught and practiced throughout the training to help leaders determine which candidates possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities to succeed in the position, which have the passion for the job, and finally, which candidates are internally verses externally motivated. To enhance the learning experience, we include practice sessions in which participants craft effective interview questions and participate in rating mock interviews (conducted by Talent Development Staff.)

The book by Carol Quinn, Motivation-Based Interviewing; A Revolutionary Approach to Hiring the Best will be provided to each participant.

This class is from 8:15 a.m. to noon and 1:15 p.m. to 3 pm. (This is a two-part class. Both sessions MUST be completed the same day.)

Upcoming Sessions:

April 30

June 4

July 30

Please register via Cornerstone under “Leadership 3.0” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.