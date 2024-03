Please join the Texas Tech School of Law Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild for a free presentation on your constitutional protections when interacting with Law Enforcement! All are welcome and refreshments will be provided. Presentation by Public Defender and Tech Law Alum Pamela Gandy. Reserve your spot at https://forms.office.com/r/iysr9Hi9v1





The Tech National Lawyers Guild is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.