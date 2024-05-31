The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center and the Office of Outreach and Engagement would like to announce that we are conducting an internal review of Service Learning support and courses at Texas Tech University. Our shared value of this teaching pedagogy and opportunity for students to apply course content as they meet needs of non-profit community partners remains unchanged. The internal review offers an opportunity for Texas Tech to consider a broader range of national models that foster community engaged learning opportunities for students and develop appropriate faculty support structures.

therefore, implement a hiatus on new S-designations. All currently S-designated courses may continue at the discretion of the instructor and department. If you have questions about this change, please contact Suzanne Tapp, Assistant Vice Provost and TLPDC Director or Rod Wiliams, Vice Provost of Outreach and Engagement. As of May 31, 2024, we will implement a hiatus on new S-designations. All currently S-designated courses may continue at the discretion of the instructor and department.

