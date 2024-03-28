TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Luncheon Keynote Address: "Icons & Symbols of the Borderland" on Th. 3/28
This is the keynote address for the 9th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium taking place on Thursday, March 28 in the Media & Communication Building (schedule available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/research/hihic/).  Undergraduate student award winners for the Orgullo y Poder art contest and Hispanic-Serving Institution Essay Contest will also be announced (info at https://shorturl.at/iAHL0).    
Co-sponsors are the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication, Texas Tech University Office of Campus Access & Engagement, and the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures.
Posted:
3/26/2024

Originator:
Kenton Wilkinson

Email:
kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
CoMC Dept of JCMI

Event Information
Time: 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Event Date: 3/28/2024

Location:
TTU Dairy Barn

