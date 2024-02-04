|
Need help transitioning from Spring to Summer semester? Attend the "Cruising for Resources" Fair in the SUB Ballroom on April 2 10am-12pm where TTU offices will share resources, strategies, and tools to assist. Students will also be able to learn how to become civically engaged in the community. Refreshments will be provided!
3/26/2024
Elizabeth Chery
echery@ttu.edu
University Student Housing
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 4/2/2024
Student Union Building (SUB) Ballroom
