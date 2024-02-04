TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Cruising for Resources
Need help transitioning from Spring to Summer semester? Attend the "Cruising for Resources" Fair in the SUB Ballroom on April 2 10am-12pm where TTU offices will share resources, strategies, and tools to assist. Students will also be able to learn how to become civically engaged in the community. Refreshments will be provided!
Posted:
3/26/2024

Originator:
Elizabeth Chery

Email:
echery@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 4/2/2024

Location:
Student Union Building (SUB) Ballroom

