Logan Riley Bruner seen as Fred Benson from Stranger Things, Is coming as a guest speaker! TCMA invites you to hear about his journey and join in on the Q&A! March 26th 6:30PM, Tuesday March 26th, MCOM room 168.

Tech Creative Media Association is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

3/24/2024



Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 3/26/2024



MCOM building Room 168



