We are reaching out to members of the community to find anyone interested in building their resume that can assist with graphic design. We would like to work with you to execute an idea we have for a logo and possibly other projects in the future. While it is preferred, you do not have to speak Spanish to obtain this position. If interested, please reach out to mireya.gonzales@ttu.edu.

3/26/2024



Mireya Gonzales



Mireya.Gonzales@ttu.edu



N/A





