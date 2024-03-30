Texas Tech University

Texas A&M

Southern Nazarene University

Texas State University

University of Oklahoma

University of North Texas

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at San Antonio

LeTourneau University

Angelo State University

Oklahoma State University

University of Houston Come support the home team, as we take the field at 8:55 AM. Interact with our partners, and associations to learn of various collaboration opportunities, and celebrate an Easter weekend with Food Trucks, and cheer.

The Lone Star Championship will be host to 12 universities competing for the Women's Rugby 7's title. Teams include: Posted:

3/28/2024



Originator:

Anish Quenim



Email:

aquenim@ttu.edu



Department:

University Outreach and Engagement



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 3/30/2024



Location:

TTU Rugby Field, Urbanovsky Park (behind the REC Center), Texas Tech University



