Lone Star Women's Rugby 7's Championships
The Lone Star Championship will be host to 12 universities competing for the Women's Rugby 7's title. Teams include: 
  • Texas Tech University
  • Texas A&M
  • Southern Nazarene University
  • Texas State University
  • University of Oklahoma
  • University of North Texas
  • University of Texas at Austin
  • University of Texas at San Antonio
  • LeTourneau University
  • Angelo State University
  • Oklahoma State University
  • University of Houston
Come support the home team, as we take the field at 8:55 AM. Interact with our partners, and associations to learn of various collaboration opportunities, and celebrate an Easter weekend with Food Trucks, and cheer.
Posted:
3/28/2024

Originator:
Anish Quenim

Email:
aquenim@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 3/30/2024

Location:
TTU Rugby Field, Urbanovsky Park (behind the REC Center), Texas Tech University

