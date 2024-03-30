The Lone Star Championship will be host to 12 universities competing for the Women's Rugby 7's title. Teams include:
- Texas Tech University
- Texas A&M
- Southern Nazarene University
- Texas State University
- University of Oklahoma
- University of North Texas
- University of Texas at Austin
- University of Texas at San Antonio
- LeTourneau University
- Angelo State University
- Oklahoma State University
- University of Houston
Come support the home team, as we take the field at 8:55 AM. Interact with our partners, and associations to learn of various collaboration opportunities, and celebrate an Easter weekend with Food Trucks, and cheer.