Don't forget to sign up for Mindful Triathlon April 13th

Nourish your mind, body, and soul by joining TTU University Recreation for the Mindful Triathlon! Come for a 1-mile fun run or walk, then flow with our top-notch yoga instructors for 40mins of Power Yoga and finally calm your mind with a relaxing 20min Meditation and stress relief tips.

 This event is for everyBODY and everyone of all fitness levels! First 40 people to sign up will receive a free reusable water bottle. Everyone will receive a tote bag until supplies last and have the opportunity chance to win a prize like a free massage, a lululemon yoga mat or a collage of succulents in a cute planter. Do not wait, sign up with your friends and family today. Namaste and Wreck 'Em!

Location: Bonfire Pit by Urbanovsky Park
Time: Registration is at 8-8:45am  (9am-noon event)
Date: April 13th 
Cost: FREE!!!

What to wear: Loose comfortable workout gear

Everyone will receive a tote bags (until supplies last)

Sign up here: 
Step 1: Register.urec.ttu.edu
Step 2: Click on Programs
Step 3: Click on mindful triathlon event

For questions please reach out to Johanna.Valencia@ttu.edu


Posted:
3/26/2024

Originator:
Johanna Valencia

Email:
johanna.valencia@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


Categories