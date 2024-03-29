TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Cheer National Showcase
Texas Tech Large CoEd & Small CoEd Cheer teams will be presenting our 2024 National’s routines to the public on Friday, March 29 (7PM) and Saturday, March 30 (2PM) at the United Supermarkets Arena - use northwest entrance. Open to Public. No charge. Doors open 20 minutes prior to start time.

Team performances by LCU All-Girl, Texas Tech Small CoEd, Texas Tech Large CoEd, and Raider Red.

Teams will compete in Daytona Beach for a National Championship on April 11 & 12. 
Follow updates on Instagram & X: @ttucheer


The Texas Tech Spirit Program is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. 
Posted:
3/27/2024

Originator:
Bruce Bills

Email:
bruce.bills@ttu.edu

Department:
Spirit Coordination Department

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 3/29/2024

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena

