Texas Tech Large CoEd & Small CoEd Cheer teams will be presenting our 2024 National’s routines to the public on Friday, March 29 (7PM) and Saturday, March 30 (2PM) at the United Supermarkets Arena - use northwest entrance. Open to Public. No charge. Doors open 20 minutes prior to start time.
Team performances by LCU All-Girl, Texas Tech Small CoEd, Texas Tech Large CoEd, and Raider Red.
Teams will compete in Daytona Beach for a National Championship on April 11 & 12.
Follow updates on Instagram & X: @ttucheer
The Texas Tech Spirit Program is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.