Texas Tech Large CoEd & Small CoEd Cheer teams will be presenting our 2024 National’s routines to the public on Friday, March 29 (7PM) and Saturday, March 30 (2PM) at the United Supermarkets Arena - use northwest entrance. Open to Public. No charge. Doors open 20 minutes prior to start time.

Team performances by LCU All-Girl, Texas Tech Small CoEd, Texas Tech Large CoEd, and Raider Red.

Teams will compete in Daytona Beach for a National Championship on April 11 & 12. Follow updates on Instagram & X: @ttucheer



Posted:

3/27/2024



Time: 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 3/29/2024



United Supermarkets Arena



