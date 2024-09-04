TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LEVEL 1 WINE & SPIRITS EDUCATION TRUST (WSET®) CLASS - Register Now!

NOTE: YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO PARTICIPATE. 

Enjoy the ambiance of McPherson Cellars here in town as you taste wine and discover a world of wine knowledge. Classes: April 9 & 16, 6:00 - 9:00 pm. (Exam: April 23 @ 6:00pm held at the Overton Hotel.)

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET®) is the world's leading provider of wine qualifications. WSET® courses are designed to inspire and empower anyone looking to develop their wine knowledge from beginners to experts, and from enthusiasts to professionals. 

To register: WSET® Courses (ttu.edu). For more information: WSET® Classes - Texas Tech | Wine Certification | Human Sciences | TTU.
Posted:
3/29/2024

Originator:
Asta Edlin

Email:
astedlin@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 4/9/2024

Location:
McPherson Cellars, 1615 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

