NOTE: YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO PARTICIPATE.

Enjoy the ambiance of McPherson Cellars here in town as you taste wine and discover a world of wine knowledge. Classes: April 9 & 16, 6:00 - 9:00 pm. (Exam: April 23 @ 6:00pm held at the Overton Hotel.)



The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET®) is the world's leading provider of wine qualifications. WSET® courses are designed to inspire and empower anyone looking to develop their wine knowledge from beginners to experts, and from enthusiasts to professionals.

