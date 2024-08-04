R.A.D. Self-Defense Training is open to all students, staff, faculty, and Lubbock community members. These trainings fill up on a first-come, first-serve basis with priority given to TTU students.

R.A.D. at Texas Tech includes sessions that last two days, including a lecture and technique session that build off one another. You must attend both sessions to complete the program.

The courses are led by certified instructors through R.A.D. Systems.





Our first Men's basics session of the semester will be held Thursday April 11th from 4-9PM and Saturday April 13th from 10AM-2PM. You must attend classes on both days.



