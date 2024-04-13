Doors: 1PM I Performance: 2PM

Adult Ticket: $15 includes service fee and admission to Lubbock Arts Festival

Child Ticket: 12 and under are admitted free with a paid, accompanying adult

Tickets available from LubbockArtsFestival.org (Direct Link)

For more information: LubbockArtsFestival.org, 806-744-ARTS (2787)





A huge celebration of mariachi music will take center stage at the 46th Annual Lubbock Arts Festival, scheduled for April 13-14 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The inaugural 'Festival de Mariachi en Lubbock' kicks off with three days of immersive workshops for mariachi students from West Texas schools. These sessions are led by renowned professional musicians. This exciting experience culminates in a showcase performance on Saturday, April 13th at 2 PM in the Civic Center Theater. The showcase features an impressive lineup including Cindy Shea, Founder and Director of the two-time GRAMMY-award-winning all-female Mariachi Divas; Dr. Felicia Rojas, Dr. Adolfo Estrada, Dr. Lauryn Salazar, Mariachi los Matadors de Texas Tech, and talented mariachi students. Orlando’s Italian Restaurant proudly sponsors the Mariachi Showcase.

“Mariachi music remains as vibrant and relevant as ever. We're delighted to connect our young performers with world-class mariachi artists and educators for workshops, and honored to present these performers to the entire community in a showcase at the Festival,” remarked Elizabeth Grigsby, Executive Director of the Lubbock Arts Alliance.

Tickets to the Mariachi Showcase are priced at $15, inclusive of service fees and admission to the entire Lubbock Arts Festival. Children under 12 are admitted free with a paid, accompanying adult. Tickets can be purchased at LubbockArtsFestival.org or by calling 806-770-2000.

With a remarkable career spanning 25 years, Cindy Shea serves as the Director & Founder of Mariachi Divas. The ensemble boasts two GRAMMY Awards, eight Grammy nominations, and three Latin Grammy nominations. Renowned for their sophisticated and elegant musical style, Mariachi Divas have been the official all-female mariachi of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts since 2003, performing year-round at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. Mariachi Divas are frequently sought after for appearances in television, film, and music video projects.

Established in 2010, Mariachi Los Matadores de Texas Tech is an academic mariachi program within the Texas Tech School of Music. Led by Dr. Lauryn Salazar, Associate Professor of Musicology, the dynamic ensemble explores a diverse range of styles within the mariachi tradition, drawing inspiration from the music and legacy of the GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano. Mariachi Los Matadores de Texas Tech exemplifies the importance of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) approach to education, comprising students from various academic majors. The program aims to promote mariachi music as a pathway to higher education by fostering recruitment and retention.

For more information about the Lubbock Arts Festival and the ‘Festival de Mariachi en Lubbock’ Showcase, please visit LubbockArtsFestival.org or contact the Lubbock Arts Alliance at 806-744-ARTS (2787).