In order to better protect Texas Tech’s information resources, the TTU IT Division will enable Microsoft Defender for Office 365 (O365) protection within Microsoft Teams on Thursday, March 28. Microsoft Defender for O365 scans links and attachments within a Teams message or chat to determine if they are malicious before allowing them to be opened. This process is automated and generally only takes a few seconds to complete. No action is necessary on your part.

Microsoft Defender for O365 has been enabled for TechMail since 2018 (previously called Microsoft Advanced Threat Protection) and has significantly reduced the number of cyber-attacks impacting the Texas Tech campus. You may find additional information about Microsoft Defender for O365 at https://www.askIT.ttu.edu/atp

For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

3/27/2024



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

