Our two speakers include Dr. Jessica Smith, Assistant Professor of Practice, whose presentation title is “The Ways We Are Silent With Each Other: White Space and the Myth of the Perfect Victim,” which focuses on the ways white space gives voice on the poetic page to victims of intimate partner violence, and how the myth of the perfect victim is subverted in these moments of visual and sonic rupture.

Our second speaker is Jennessa Hester, Film & Media Studies graduate student. Her presentation is titled: “Sound as White as Snow: Race and the Disney Princess Song." Her talk focuses on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) to demonstrate a connection between advancements in cinematic sound and Disney’s hegemonic reproduction of sonic whiteness and femininity in songs like "I'm Wishing."