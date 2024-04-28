The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research will host our annual Burkhart Walk for Autism on Sunday, April 28th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at a new location this year, the Fuller Track & Field Complex. Join us as we walk to honor the lives of individuals living with autism, their families, and the professionals who work with them.

In addition to walking, there will be games and activities for children. Community agencies and autism service providers will be available to share information about resources in our community. Free t-shirts will be distributed while supplies last. You may register as a team or as an individual walker. There is no registration fee, but you can make a gift online or at the event. For more information or to register visit www.burkhartcenter.org.

If you are a member of a student organization that would like to volunteer at the event, please contact Susan Voland at susan.voland@ttu.edu or 806-834-1331.