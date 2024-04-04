Wendy S. Walters, a nonfiction writer, poet, and librettist, is a Creative Capital awardee in literary nonfiction, as well as an Associate Professor of Nonfiction at Columbia University. She is the author of Multiply/Divide: On the American Real and Surreal (Sarabande Books, 2015), Troy, Michigan (Futurepoem, 2014), and Longer I Wait, More You Love Me (Palm Press). She recently co-curated an exhibition, "Fictions of Emancipation: Carpeaux Recast," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her lyrical work has been performed at Carnegie Hall, Joe's Pub, Louisiana Museum for Moderne Kunst, The Institute for Advanced Study, and the Pittsburgh Symphony, and her creative writing has appeared in places such as BOMB, The Yale Review, The Iowa Review, Lapham's Quarterly, and Harper's. She is currently finishing a book about paint.

3/28/2024



Lucy Schiller



luschill@ttu.edu



English



Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 4/4/2024



Humanities Building Room 001



