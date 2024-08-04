Job Requirements:
- Must have a valid US driver's license for a minimum of 2 years to drive department vehicles
- Must have customer service experience
- Must be able to work summers
Job Responsibilities:
- Maintaining a clean lobby - seating area, desk, and mail/package management.
- Greet all guests who enter our doors and assist visitors who have meetings with Admin staff in office.
- Maintain extensive knowledge about campus dining - dining plans, dining locations, job opportunities, staff directory, office location, etc.
- Utilize your knowledge to assist guests by phone, e-mail or in person.
- Support student hiring needs.
- Attend and work recruitment events which includes tabling at resource fairs hosted by Undergraduate Admissions and Red Raider Orientation
- Support feedback programs by co-hosting, or through data analytics - Student Advisory Committee, NACUFS Benchmarking Survey
- Assist with mail delivery from Wiggins to dining locations and vice versa