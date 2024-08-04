TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Hospitality Services is hiring a Welcome Center Student Assistant!

Job Requirements:

  • Must have a valid US driver's license for a minimum of 2 years to drive department vehicles
  • Must have customer service experience
  • Must be able to work summers

Job Responsibilities:

  • Maintaining a clean lobby - seating area, desk, and mail/package management.
  • Greet all guests who enter our doors and assist visitors who have meetings with Admin staff in office.
  • Maintain extensive knowledge about campus dining - dining plans, dining locations, job opportunities, staff directory, office location, etc.
  • Utilize your knowledge to assist guests by phone, e-mail or in person.
  • Support student hiring needs.
  • Attend and work recruitment events which includes tabling at resource fairs hosted by Undergraduate Admissions and Red Raider Orientation
  • Support feedback programs by co-hosting, or through data analytics - Student Advisory Committee, NACUFS Benchmarking Survey
  • Assist with mail delivery from Wiggins to dining locations and vice versa
Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and email your application and resume to Dee Nguyen at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/8/2024

Originator:
Dee Nguyen

Email:
dee.nguyen@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


