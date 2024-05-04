TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Department Pin Pick-Up for Length of Service

The Length of Service Celebration will be held on April 4, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Red Raider Ballroom in the SUB.

 

5-year employees will receive their pin within their department. 

 

Please mark your calendar to pick up the pin packet for your department (including the 5-year pins and pins for anyone who does not attend the celebration) on either April 15th or 16th (7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.) in Human Resources Doak 150a.

 

If you have any questions, please reach out to hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/5/2024

Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease

Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


