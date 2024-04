Join us at J&B and get a free 16oz drink after a conversation about consent with our peer educators

See the rest of our april events here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/events.php Posted:

4/12/2024



Originator:

Elizabeth Perry



Email:

eliperry@ttu.edu



Department:

Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/12/2024



Location:

J&B Coffee



