Have a Bowl on Us

Join us in Red Raider plaza to get free cereal and learn about cannabis.

See the rest of our april events here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/events.php Posted:

4/11/2024



Elizabeth Perry



eliperry@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 4/19/2024



Red Raider Plaza



