Whitacre College of Engineering STEM Outreach Program is providing a summer commuter robotics camp for high school students from June 5th to June 7th.

The camp is free and those interested can sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/raider-robotics-commuter-camp-high-school-tickets-872598915847?aff=oddtdtcreator

At this camp, high school students will get to participate in robot activities, experiencing what our robotics programs have to offer!

The Eventbrite page will have all the information you need. Questions about this event can bet sent to stemoutreach.coe@ttu.edu Posted:

4/3/2024



Originator:

Garrett Smith



Email:

Garrett.Smith@ttu.edu



Department:

Engineering





Categories

Departmental