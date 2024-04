Legendary rock band HEART have announced the extension of their highly-anticipated return to the road after a five-year hiatus with 30 additional dates across North America this fall. Heart and special guest, Cheap Trick are coming to United Supermarkets Arena on October 2! Get access to tickets first with this exclusive venue presale. Details below:

Starts: Thursday 4/4 @ 10am CT Ends: Thursday 4/4 @ 10pm CT Click here and use code CRAZY to purchase your presale tickets on Thursday! Posted:

4/3/2024



Originator:

Sophia Scholz



Email:

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 10/2/2024



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



