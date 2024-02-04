TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FOR SECURITY AND SYSTEM UPDATES - ERAIDER SIGN-IN AFFECTED
Telecommunications will apply required security and system updates nightly, 4/2 - 4/4, from 10:00 pm to 11:59 pm Central time, to ensure operational integrity. Due to high availability system architecture, no major impact is expected. However, the following services may experience momentary interruptions during this time:
  • eRaider Web Sign-In
  • Shibboleth authentication
  • Domain Name System (DNS)
  • Dynamic Host Configuration (DHCP)
  • Remote Access Service (Wireless, PCI, Remote Desktop Gateway, and VPN)
  • TTU.EDU & TTU.NET Windows domain services
  • Phone & Instant Messaging Services
  • UC Faxing Services
  • University Call Center
  • Campus Software Download 
  • eRaider Account Management System (eRAMS)
If you encounter problems accessing these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
4/2/2024

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
IT Help Central


