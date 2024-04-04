The Whitacre College of Engineering STEM Outreach Program is looking for a regional volunteers to join our West Texas FIRST Tech Challenge Planning Committee .





FIRST Tech Challenge is a STEM program for middle school and high school students, where they must build, design, and program robots to compete in a robot game that changes every year. The robot game provides a set a challenges that students most overcome using the engineering design process.





Our FIRST Tech Challenge area spans from Lubbock, to Amarillo, to Midland, and to El Paso. Our program is made up of almost entirely out of dedicated volunteers, serving our students across West Texas and helping build the next generation of leaders and innovators in STEM!





With the added growth of our FIRST Tech Challenge program, we are looking for dedicated volunteers to join our new West Texas FIRST Tech Challenge Planning Committee. Each person on the committee helps fill in a role that is needed in order to run successful robotics events in our area. By doing so, they also provide support, insight, and advice for local volunteers and to the program delivery coordinator.





Requirements Include: