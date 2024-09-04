TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Battle of the Halls Blood Drive
Join University Student Housing and Raiders Helping Others in saving lives this Spring.  This Event is All Week Long!  Join Us Monday - Friday!  Those that are living on campus can share what hall they are living in and the Winning Complex will get FREE Donuts & Coffee!  If you are donating on behalf of someone that lives on campus please share that when scheduling your appointment or walking up.  Walk Ins are accepted.  Be sure to bring a form of ID such as Driver's License, passport, etc to show you are who you are. 
Posted:
4/8/2024

Originator:
Lauren M Morrison

Email:
Lauren.M.Morrison@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 4/9/2024

Location:
SUB Red Raider Lounge

Categories