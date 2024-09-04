Join University Student Housing and Raiders Helping Others in saving lives this Spring. This Event is All Week Long! Join Us Monday - Friday! Those that are living on campus can share what hall they are living in and the Winning Complex will get FREE Donuts & Coffee! If you are donating on behalf of someone that lives on campus please share that when scheduling your appointment or walking up. Walk Ins are accepted. Be sure to bring a form of ID such as Driver's License, passport, etc to show you are who you are.

4/8/2024



Lauren M Morrison



Lauren.M.Morrison@ttu.edu



University Student Housing



Event Date: 4/9/2024



SUB Red Raider Lounge



