The, hosted by the, is a one-week (Monday-Friday, June 10-14, 2024), in-residence,summer camp forto visit Texas Tech and learn about majoring and working in business.





Campers will check-in on Monday evening and, during the following four days, will attend “classes” to learn about the various academic programs offered by the Rawls College (accounting, energy commerce, finance, information systems, management, marketing, real estate, and supply chain management) and work in teams to complete a fun, multi-day business-simulation activity. Campers also will receive information about the TTU application/admission process, careers available for business majors, student organizations, and study-abroad opportunities. We also will introduce campers to student success services. Campers will live in a residence hall and enjoy the full college experience, including the Rec Center Leisure Pool!

The application link is https://ttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_81Hm0G66DDJEmTY





The application deadline is Friday, April 26. We will notify admitted students by Friday, May 10.

If you have any questions about BCAP, please contact Fallon Contreras (fallon.contreras@ttu.edu) or Kirsten Cook (kirsten.cook@ttu.edu).