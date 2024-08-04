

The Educational Incentive Pay Policy has been updated, designed to support educational pursuits. One-hour, in-person training sessions will be held on April 16th and 17th in the Doak Conference Center. The trainings will provide a condensed view of the policy and guide you through the new streamlined process, using the newly built application. Register on Cornerstone to secure your spot. For questions related to training, please reach out to Katelyn Maldonado at katmaldo@ttu.edu. For questions related to the Educational Incentive Pay Program, please refer to Operating Policy 70.18 ( OP 70.18: Educational Incentive Pay | Operating Policies & Procedures | TTU ).

4/8/2024



Originator:

Katelyn Maldonado



Email:

katmaldo@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





